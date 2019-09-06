(Bloomberg) -- Premier Li Keqiang said the Chinese government supports Hong Kong’s leaders to bring violent protests to an end, Radio Television Hong Kong reported, its highest-level official to comment on the city’s political crisis.

Li, the No. 2 official in China’s ruling Communist Party, made the comments during a news conference Friday with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. For her part, Merkel urged China to protect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents and find a peaceful solution to the unrest.

The Chinese premier said the country was capable of managing its own affairs and that stopping the violence was its priority, RTHK said.

Li is the highest-level Chinese official to weigh in on the unrest since more than million people took to the streets on June 9 to protest now-withdrawn legislation that would’ve allowed extraditions to the mainland. The peaceful march was the first in a series of demonstrations, which have since escalated in violence and intensity.

Merkel said she supported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s efforts to start a dialogue with the public. She called Lam’s decision Wednesday to withdraw the extradition bill an important signal.

Merkel is seeking to walk a fine line on Hong Kong during her two-day visit to China. While her administration urged Beijing to engage in dialogue and respect the rule of law, Merkel has declined an invitation to meet with protesters, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

