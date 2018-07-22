(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang ordered the government to investigate the nation’s vaccine industry after violations found at a biologics manufacturer heightened concerns about drug safety.

Li said China will crack down on crimes that endanger people’s lives and hold perpetrators responsible, according to a statement posted on the central government website. The premier’s order came following an outcry on social media after Changsheng Bio-Technology Co. was found to have fabricated production and inspection data on a rabies vaccine.

China’s drug regulator will vet all vaccine makers, China Central Television reported, citing the regulator.

Changsheng suspended trading in its shares in Shenzhen on Monday pending an announcement. The company issued a statement to the stock exchange Sunday evening, apologizing for the incident.

“We feel very guilty about the incident and apologize to all vaccine users and investors,” it said in the statement. “We will do a thorough check and further improve our production quality.”

The biologics manufacturer, based in the northeastern city of Changchun, said July 16 it had halted production and recalled a rabies vaccine under orders from the government. The company’s shares fell by the 10 percent daily limit every day last week.

Other vaccine producers may fall when trading begins in Shanghai on Monday, including Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp. and Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co.

