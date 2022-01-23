(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for more support for nations’ smaller technology companies and retailers facing difficulties amid the Covid-19 pandemic, state broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday.

Policies encouraging scientific innovation should not only target research institutions, colleges and big companies, but also support medium, small and micro technology firms, CCTV reported, citing Li at a meeting with representatives from science, education, culture and sports sectors on Friday.

Li also vowed to support industries including retailing, catering and tourism with effective policies, CCTV reported. The government aims to stabilize major entities in the market with tax and fee cuts, Li said.

