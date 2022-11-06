(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank voiced its support for an investigation into one of its deputy governors, the highest-ranked finance chief to be probed in President Xi Jinping’s yearlong crackdown to root out corruption in the $56 trillion system.

Fan Yifei, 58, is being investigated for “suspected severe violations of discipline and laws,” according to a statement issued Saturday by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Communist Party’s top graft buster. The People’s Bank of China said it “firmly” backs the probe, according to a statement on Sunday after a meeting convened by Guo Shuqing, party chief and deputy governor of the central bank.

China Probes PBOC Deputy Governor Fan Amid Anti-Graft Campaign

Fan is the biggest “tiger” -- as China calls high-ranked officials involved in corruption -- to be targeted since Xi late last year launched a broad probe into the financial sector which has brought down dozens of officials. While the Chinese leader in June claimed victory in the drive, the latest investigation shows he’s not letting up.

The investigation showed the ruling Communist Party’s strong determination to fight corruption and sent a signal of “non-stop anti-graft efforts,” PBOC said in the statement. People should learn lessons from the case, it said, without elaborating on Fan’s violations.

Fan’s probe comes at a delicate time as the PBOC faces a potential change in leadership. Governor Yi Gang and Party Secretary Guo Shuqing may step down from their positions early next year after both exited the party’s elite central committee at a twice-a-decade congress in October.

Fan was one of five deputy governors before the PBOC recently added a sixth. His name was no longer on the PBOC website’s list of its top executives Saturday. The statement posted to the central bank’s website Sunday didn’t carry any titles for Fan, or mention any other changes.

As deputy governor, Fan oversaw payments regulation and the development of the digital yuan. He has previously worked as a vice president at China Construction Bank Corp. and vice general manager at the sovereign fund China Investment Corp., according to his resume.

It’s unclear whether Fan’s probe has any connection with Tian Huiyu, China Merchant Bank Co.’s ex-president who was arrested last month for suspected bribery and abused of power. Both worked for China Construction Bank from 2006 to 2010.

President Xi’s broader anti-corruption drive has over the years brought down more than 1.5 million government officials. The most high-profile finance officials include Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co., who was executed last year. Hu Huaibang, the former chair of China’s biggest policy bank, is serving life in prison.

