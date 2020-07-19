(Bloomberg) -- Several Chinese securities brokerages including Guotai Junan Securities Co. were under investigation of an industry association for allegedly making unusually low bids to underwrite CNNC Financial Leasing Co.’s bonds.

The Securities Association of China would take “self-disciplinary measures” on the brokerages if any violations are found, the trade group said in a statement on its website on Sunday. The low-price bids had raised concerns in the market, according to the statement.

Other brokerages named in the probe were Haitong Securities Co., China International Capital Corp., Ping An Securities Co., Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Tianfeng Securities Co., Citic Securities Co. and CSC Financial Co.

