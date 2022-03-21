(Bloomberg) -- A former vice president of China’s Supreme People’s Court is being probed, as Communist Party cadres enter a turbulent period ahead of a leadership congress this year.

Shen Deyong is “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law,” China’s top anti-graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said Monday in a brief statement, without elaborating.

A standing committee member of the country’s top political consultative body, Shen was a vice president of China’s highest court for ten years between 2008 and 2018, and was ranked at a ministerial level.

Shen, who co-authored a book on the death penalty, earlier this month proposed setting up a court to facilitate better legal cooperation between Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macau at the annual parliamentary sessions in Beijing.

China’s Politics Enter Turbulent Period as Xi Pushes for Control

Beijing launched a nationwide corruption purge in the country’s law and politics system that covers police, prosecutors and courts in July 2020. That campaign to ensure the justice system is “absolutely loyal and reliable” has ensnared some 170,000 officials and police officers and is expected to end this year, as President Xi Jinping bids to secure a precedent defying third term in office.

Former vice minister of public security Sun Lijun, who was expelled from the party for “cultivating personal power and forming an interest group,” and former justice minister Fu Zhenghua are among the senior cadres ensnared in the campaign.

