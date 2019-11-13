(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator is probing two senior executives at Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. for alleged disclosure violations, dealing another blow to the surveillance giant that’s blacklisted by Washington.

The Chinese seller of video cameras announced the investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission into two of its board members -- billionaire Gong Hongjia and fellow director Hu Yangzhong -- in a filing to the Shenzhen exchange on Wednesday, adding that the pair are cooperating with authorities.

Hikvision is fighting for its survival after the U.S. banned the company in October, accusing it of helping Beijing crack down on Muslim minorities in the far-western region of Xinjiang. The sanction cut Hikvision off from American chipsets needed for its surveillance cameras. The company denies any wrongdoing.

Gong is worth $6.9 billion as of Wednesday’s market close in China, excluding about 41% of his stake in Hikvision that’s been pledged as collateral, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His fortune is up 21.6% since the beginning of this year, mainly tracking the movement of Hikvision shares.

The probe centers on alleged misconduct by the men related to the disclosure of information, according to the Hikvision filing. A person familiar with the matter said the issue arose from a bonus plan for employees that hadn’t been declared. The probe is into the executives rather than the company, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing an ongoing investigation.

A Hikvision representative declined to comment beyond the statement when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Hikvision warned last month it may lose customers in overseas markets because of the U.S. blacklisting, underscoring the extent to which curbs on the sale of American technology may hurt the world’s largest video surveillance business. The company said it had anticipated the action and stockpiled enough key parts to keep operations going for some time. It has also said it didn’t foresee major impact on its business as a result of the ban.

--With assistance from Venus Feng.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Gao Yuan in Beijing at ygao199@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Edwin Chan at echan273@bloomberg.net, Colum Murphy

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.