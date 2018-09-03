(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged debt relief to some poorer African nations, attempting to push back against a major criticism of his flagship Belt and Road initiative.

Speaking to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Monday, Xi defended the global program to develop roads, railways, ports, pipelines and other trade links. China planned to exempt some African countries from interest-free loans due by the end of the year, Xi said, adding that the relief would be granted to the continent’s poorest and most heavily indebted countries.

He also announced an additional $60 billion of loans and other financing to follow on a similar amount promised three years ago. The package includes $20 billion of credit lines, $15 billion of grants, interest-free loans and concessional loans, $10 billion for a special fund and $5 billion fund to finance imports from Africa.

In recent months, Beijing has faced criticism about its debt practices from countries ranging from Australia to India, with even some Chinese academics airing doubts at home. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad warned against “a new version of colonialism” during a visit to Beijing last month after suspending a $20 billion Chinese-built rail project.

Africa is a vital front in Xi’s fight against such skepticism, receiving $12 billion of Chinese lending in 2015, compared with just over $100 million in 2000, according to data from the China-Africa Research Initiative. Ongoing Chinese-backed investments range from Ivory Coast power plants, to a Rwandan airport to a railway in Kenya.

While Beijing-backed investment has provided African governments much-needed infrastructure without the West’s political and fiscal demands, it has also generated complaints about China’s preference for loans and reluctance to use local labor. Such concerns have grown as Xi extended his Belt and Road plan across much of the globe and tied it to his ambition of completing his country’s return to great power status.

At a business event ahead of the summit, Xi said China had “full respect for Africa’s own will” and wasn’t interested in forming an “exclusive club.”

“China’s cooperation with Africa is clearly targeted at the major bottlenecks to development,” Xi said, in a possible preview of his speech to the summit later Monday. “Resources for our cooperation are not to be spent on any vanity projects, but in places where they count the most.”

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Dandan Li in Beijing at dli395@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Karen Leigh

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.