China Promises to Cut RRR When Needed to Boost Economy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet said that it would cut the amount of money banks have to keep in reserve “at the proper time” in a further sign that the central bank is likely to add monetary stimulus to support the economy.
The State Council made the statement after a meeting Wednesday, according to state-run television. That follows comments from Premier Li Keqiang earlier this week warning about risks to growth and promising stronger policies.
