Three years ago, Chinese policymakers sought to engineer a gradual slowdown in the country's debt-laden real estate sector to tame bubbly prices and snuff out financial risk.

What they got instead was a real estate meltdown that’s destroyed household wealth in the world’s second-largest economy, wrecked the offshore bond market and deprived local governments of much-needed revenue.

The following 10 charts show the wide impact of the property crisis throughout China’s economy.

1. Trillion-Dollar Sales Slump

Nationwide property sales peaked at 18.2 trillion yuan ($2.5 trillion) in 2021. By that time, real estate had become one of China’s largest industries — so big that the chairman of China Vanke Co., one of the country’s largest developers, said he couldn’t find a lucrative, alternative business which would allow him to diversify.

The following year, apartment and commercial property sales nationwide plummeted by 4.9 trillion yuan, or 27% — the biggest annual slump since 1998 — as cheap money, favorable policies and faith in ever-rising home prices vanished. At the current pace, sales will decline 1.8 trillion yuan this year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data for the year to date.

In 2024, property sales are expected to shrink further and developers are likely to face more liquidity problems.

“It is still too early to call the bottom,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “We see a material risk of another dip for the economy led by a still-depressed property sector.”

S&P Global Ratings forecasts sales could fall to around 10 trillion yuan in a negative scenario. That would take the sector’s activity back to levels seen in 2015 when China’s economic output was about half of the current size.

2. Broad Spillover

The property sector has turned from driving growth to weighing it down. Its output shrank 51 billion yuan in the first three quarters, after decreasing 340 billion yuan last year, according to calculations based on official data.

A smaller real estate sector is widely seen as positive for the economy in the long run, freeing up people and capital for more productive industries. But the short-term shock is painful as real estate is connected to more than 60 sectors in China, according to well-known macro analyst Ren Zeping, former chief economist of China Evergrande Group. The spillover effect is seen ranging from upstream industries such as resources and building materials to downstream ones including home appliances and leasing.

By Bloomberg Economics estimates, property-related activity contributed about 1.6 percentage points to China’s 7% GDP growth in 2015 while last year it weighed it down by about 1.3 percentage points.

3. Investment Rout

The sales rout has pushed real estate giants like Country Garden Holdings Co. to default and restrained spending by others. Real estate development investment plunged by 1.47 trillion yuan in 2022, then worsened through the first 11 months of this year. This has in turn weighed on fixed-asset investment, one of the so-called “three carriages” driving the Chinese economy.

4. Local Governments Earn Less

Local governments have earned less from land sales since the slump in the property sector. Such income, which fell 23% in 2022, shrank another 18% in the first 11 months this year compared with the same period a year earlier, according to Ministry of Finance data. This was despite China loosening curbs on land sales, restrictions introduced in 2021 to rescue the housing market.

Since a 2021 peak, government income from land and property activity has fallen 3.1 trillion yuan when factoring in property-related taxes. Worries about increased local government debt prompted Beijing to roll out more fiscal stimulus including an unusual budget revision and issuance of 1 trillion yuan in sovereign debt.

5. Developer Bonds Gone

Developer debts — with their high rewards and extremely rare cases of defaults — were once some of China’s most popular bond trades before Beijing in 2020 introduced its so-called “three red lines” policy to restrict borrowing in the property sector. China’s offshore junk-rated bonds, most of which were issued by builders, returned an average of over 9% annually between 2012 and 2020, versus less than 7% for comparable US debt.

The market is all but dead now. Since 2020, defaults have been picking up pace, reaching $133 billion as of Dec. 11. Offshore investors are swallowing almost all of the losses.

6. Market Value Plunge

Chinese property stocks are still stuck in a downtrend, near a 14-year low. As of mid-December, the country’s top 10 private real estate builders had collectively lost HK$1.1 trillion, or 84%, of their market value since early January 2020.

Investors are bracing for further trouble at distressed builders after policy measures aimed at helping the sector have so far failed to revive home sales. Raymond Cheng, head of China and Hong Kong research at CGS-CIMB Securities, expects sentiment to remain gloomy as more private developers may face liquidity challenges in the next three to six months.

7. Consumption Hit

Official data shows existing-home prices have dropped 8% since a peak of July 2021. Anecdotal evidence suggests even bigger declines in big cities.

Such declines are seen discouraging consumer spending. A 5% decline in prices can lead to an aggregate loss of 19 trillion yuan in housing wealth, potentially reducing household consumption by at least 430 billion yuan, Bloomberg Economics estimates.

8. Mass Layoffs

The above calculation doesn’t include the impact of job cuts, meaning the actual impact of the property sector’s meltdown on household spending may be even greater. Some of China’s biggest private real estate developers cut their head counts by as much as nearly 80% since the “three red lines” rules were put in place.

9. Shrinking Wealth of Tycoons

Chinese real estate moguls once ranked among the country’s richest, with China Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan rivalling Jack Ma for the top spot. Since the end of 2019, the wealth of property tycoons have fallen by at least $97 billion, mainly due to the shrinking market values of their companies.

10. Sprawling Protests

More than 1,800 demonstrations related to real estate took place in mainland China since June 2022, according to Freedom House’s China Dissent Monitor project. About two-thirds of cases involved home buyers protesting issues such as project delays and poor workmanship, while the rest were mostly construction workers demanding pay, the data show. One in seven homebuyer demonstrations were linked to a prior protest, suggesting persistence, researchers at the nonprofit political advocacy group note. While local protests aren’t especially unusual in China, they’re typically sporadic and quickly dispelled.

--With assistance from Venus Feng and Rebecca Choong Wilkins.

