1h ago
China Property Downturn, IMF on Australia, India Rate Decision: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- China’s policy makers moved to expand support for the economy as a property-market downturn threatens to hamper growth into 2022
- The IMF said Australia’s ultra-easy policy has been instrumental in supporting the economy, which is why future decisions -- including a potential early rate liftoff -- should be data-dependent
- India will likely keep its key lending rate at a record low for a ninth straight meeting, with a new virus variant seen as the latest threat
- New Zealand’s central bank is wary that the labor market could get even tighter in the near term
- New Zealand’s yield curve has flattened markedly, signaling that the central bank’s tightening cycle is expected to significantly slow economic growth
- Buying and selling large quantities of U.S. government debt without moving the market is about the hardest it’s been since the pandemic
- The U.K. is moving forward on trade engagement with individual American states, and stands ready to resume talks with Washington
- The Bank of England is preparing to halt its almost 900 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) quantitative easing program
- The Riksbank’s plan to keep its asset portfolio intact next year is being chipped away at by more hawkish board members
- There’s a lesson emerging for governments from the Covid pandemic: big spenders make big savings
