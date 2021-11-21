(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire owners of Chinese developers have dipped into their own pockets for at least $3.8 billion to save their troubled companies from default, as a cash crunch engulfs the industry.

China Evergrande Group, whose share price dropped more than 80% this year, will be removed from the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, the Hang Seng Indexes Company said late Friday.

Evergrande’s loss-making electric-car unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group expects HK$2.7 billion ($347 million) in gross proceeds from a share sale, its second this month. The company, once one of the most valuable assets in Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan’s empire, said in an exchange filing after market close on Friday that it has entered into a placing and subscription agreement with an agent for 900 million shares at HK$3 each.

Evergrande Property Services Appoints New Non-executive Director (8:09 a.m. HK)

Evergrande Property Services appointed Wen Yanhong as independent non-executive director, according to Hong Kong stock exchange filing late Friday. Wen will be paid HK$504,000 ($65,000) a year.

CTF Backs VMS Takeover of Evergrande H.K. Project, Ming Pao Says (7:30 a.m. HK)

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, a private investment company backed by the family of late Hong Kong property tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, is offering loans to back VMS Group’s takeover of one of Evergrande’s Hong Kong residential projects, Ming Pao reports, citing unidentified people.

The residential project, named “The Vertex”, will be used as collateral with an expected market value of about HK$2.4 billion ($308 million), it said.

China Property Moguls Use Billions of Their Own Cash on Rescues (5 a.m. HK)

Billionaire owners of Chinese developers have dipped into their own pockets for at least $3.8 billion to save their troubled companies from default. From sales of luxury assets to stakes in sought-after listed companies, their personal balance sheets have become key for investors to determine whether property developers will meet their debt obligations. Founding chairmen of at least seven real estate companies have tapped their wealth in recent weeks to support the firms.

