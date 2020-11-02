(Bloomberg) -- China’s top environmental regulator is proposing a pittance of a fine for any of the country’s electricity giants that don’t comply with a new national carbon market.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said it would set a maximum fine of 30,000 yuan ($4,500) for any company that doesn’t purchase enough allowances to cover its greenhouse gas emissions. It also promised an unspecified reduction in the amount of initial allowances the company would get the following year.

The penalties were among several details outlined in a consultation paper that the ministry sent to other government departments, seeking stakeholder opinions on the plan. The small amount, less than a rounding error for some of the multibillion dollar power giants involved, is another example of how policy makers are proposing looser restrictions that are more likely to get companies on board before a year-end deadline, while delaying a reckoning on how to tighten those limits.

In addition to the proposed penalties, the ministry laid out the following in its consultation paper:

Companies can use China Certified Emission Reductions (CCERs) as credits to offset a maximum of 5% of their emissions.

Large companies in specified industries that emit 26,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent a year will be required to participate.

Companies will be given a certain number of allowances for free based on emissions history, and would have to purchase any necessary additional allowances to avoid penalties.

The ministry, which will oversee the market, will keep an unspecified amount of allowances in reserve for market adjustments.

The yearly cap on emissions will take account of the country’s 2060 carbon-neutrality goal, along with economic growth targets, industrial restructuring goals and other pollution control efforts.

Other qualified financial institutions and individuals will be allowed to participate but settlement banks for capital transactions will not be.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.