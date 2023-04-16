(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is pouring more liquidity into the financial system while keeping rates unchanged, moving to prevent funding squeezes as demand for credit rebounds.

The People’s Bank of China offered 170 billion yuan ($25 billion) of funds to banks through the medium-term lending facility, resulting in a 20 billion yuan net injection in April. It also left the interest rate on the one-year MLF unchanged at 2.75%, the eighth month for it to stand pat, as expected by a majority of economists and analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

As bets increase that the Federal Reserve may be drawing closer to ending its rate-hike cycle, the market is also closely watching whether China’s central bank will further ease monetary policy to support economic growth. Muted inflation that indicates that domestic demand is still subdued provides the PBOC with leeway to take policy action, though the bank will also look at other data showing strength in some parts of the economy including a recent surprise jump in exports and new loans.

China’s economy is stabilizing and rebounding, and the growth target of around 5% this year could be achieved as the property market improves, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said during a Group of 20 meeting last week.

The net injection via MLF in April marked the fifth month in a row for the central bank to take such action. The PBOC also cut the required reserve ratio for lenders in March, and that may have unleashed about 500 billion yuan of long-term funds into the financial system. China’s efforts to ensure there’s enough liquidity in markets may help stabilize borrowing costs, which is under pressure to rise as a recovering economy boosts demand to raise funds.

Even as the PBOC keeps the policy rate steady, some smaller Chinese lenders have cut deposit rates in April, moves that could improve their profitability and encourage more borrowing. China’s interest rate self-disciplinary mechanism, a regulatory body overseen by the PBOC, has adjusted the assessment method for banks this year in a move to urge lenders to lower deposit rate, the 21st Century Business Herald reported.

