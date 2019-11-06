(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

China sentenced three nationals for smuggling fentanyl to the U.S., in one of its highest-profile moves yet against the illicit flow of opioids that President Donald Trump has made a bone of contention in broader trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

China sentenced one person to death with a two year reprieve Thursday, while two others received life sentences, the state tabloid Global Times reported.

The sentencing comes as the two countries strive to negotiate a deal to at least partially resolve a tit-for-tat tariffs war that’s now into its second year and has caused economic losses on both sides. Washington has long criticized Beijing for not doing enough to curb the flow of the drug behind a scourge blamed for thousands of overdose deaths in the U.S., with a concentration of victims in rural areas where Trump has broad support.

While China has publicly denied being the main source of illicit fentanyl flow, it’s also made broad concessions on an issue that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro considers one of China’s “seven deadly sins” that the country must address in any trade deal.

Last year, it tightened supervision and revised rules around fentanyl production after the two presidents met at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, and has allowed U.S. law enforcement authorities to be more closely involved in investigating smuggling rings within China.

The widely-publicized sentencing on Thursday will likely help Trump sell his trade deal at home where he’s facing a skeptical business community and farmers hurt by his tariffs. The event may also boost Trump’s effort to make the deal palatable to hardliners inside his administration who are pushing for structural concessions by Beijing.

