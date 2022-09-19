(Bloomberg) -- China suspended three low-level officials in the southwestern city of Guiyang for a bus accident that killed more than two dozen people heading to quarantine.

The three are a district level Communist Party boss, transport official and deputy police chief, the government of Guizhou province said in a statement Monday evening, without providing more details.

The government of Guizhou -- a mountainous area that ranks in the lower third in China’s ranking of provinces by gross domestic product -- said it is still probing the accident that killed 27 people and injured 20. It didn’t provide any details on the crash, but pledged to punish those responsible.

The incident has renewed criticism of China’s strict Covid Zero strategy, which for two years has required mass testing, largely closed borders and lockdowns of cities with outbreaks. The nation of 1.4 billion people reported 629 local cases for Monday, as outbreaks in Sichuan and Tibet were brought under control.

A hashtag related to an apology by a local official over the bus crash has been viewed more than 630 million times on China’s Twitter-like social media platform, Weibo, as of Tuesday. Many users expressed concern about how easily they could find themselves in a similar situation given all confirmed cases and close contacts still required to quarantine in the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s Deadly Quarantine Bus Crash Stokes Covid Zero Anger

Internet users circulated unverified photos and videos showing the bus driver in Guizhou dressed in full protective gear, questioning whether it made driving more difficult. Others pointed out that the time of the crash -- around 2:40 a.m. local time Sunday -- violates a rule that restricts long-distance bus travel in the early morning hours.

Separately, Lhasa official Dradul apologized at a press conference on Saturday for “weaknesses” in the city’s response to complaints over how the city has handled locked down areas.

The capital of Tibet required everyone to isolate at home on Aug. 12, though some areas are now easing rules. Lhasa has struggled to get food to people and with a situation that saw people in six areas of the city forced to share one restroom and water pickup point.

Growing public anxiety around China’s zero-tolerance Covid rules presents a challenge for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a third term as leader at a twice-a-decade congress of the ruling party in October.

Why China’s 2022 Party Congress Will Be a Landmark: QuickTake

Xi has made the strict restrictions a cornerstone of his leadership, and Beijing views the measures as key in averting the Covid death tolls seen in other parts of the world.

Yet questions have been raised over when China will start easing the rules. Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said last week that they didn’t expect Beijing to change tack on virus policy until after the nation’s annual legislative meeting in March. Other experts have said Covid Zero could be kept in place for years.

“Government officials find it increasingly challenging to sustain public support for the policy,” said Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think tank.

“Their dominant concern now is not to introduce flexibility to the policy implementation process but to make sure Covid-19 flareups in their localities do not evolve into large outbreaks that spoil the most important political event of the decade.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.