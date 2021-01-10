1h ago
China Pushback, U.S. Job-Drop Fallout, RBNZ Data Breach: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- China continued its pushback against U.S. sanctions, issuing new rules to protect its firms from “unjustified” foreign laws and allowing Chinese courts to punish global companies
- All eyes are on U.S. data after Friday’s jobs report showed a drop in payrolls for the first time since April
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it’s investigating an illegal breach of a third-party file sharing service
- The U.S. will remove decades-old, self-imposed restrictions on how its diplomats and other officials interact with Taiwan
- Inflation in India may finally be slowing, opening the door for the central bank to resume monetary easing
- In the U.S., while they’re still a minority, economists who think the economy is in for a bout of inflation -- perhaps a serious one -- start the year with some fresh ammunition
- An Indian ship with 23 crew has been allowed to leave China’s Jingtang port after unsuccessfully waiting more than six months for clearance to offload its cargo of Australian coal. Here’s why China is falling out with Australia (and others)
- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said a slight economic recovery is on the horizon
- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince unveiled his latest vision for a future beyond oil in the kingdom: a car- and road-free city. Separately, here’s why the Strait of Hormuz remains an ongoing global flashpoint
- What Elon Musk would pay for his groceries in a proportionate world?
