(Bloomberg) -- Beijing called for Myanmar’s junta and an alliance of rebels to put into effect a temporary cease-fire agreement it recently helped broker to pause clashes along the border.

“China hopes relevant parties in Myanmar can effectively implement what has been agreed, exercise maximum restraint” and “work for a soft landing of the situation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

China said last week that with its “mediation effort,” Myanmar’s government and an alliance of three rebel groups that have been fighting the ruling junta since October had “reached agreement on a number of arrangements.” That included a temporary cease-fire agreement and continuing dialogue, it said.

Wang added on Wednesday that those discussions took place in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming.

Any such deal taking effect would be a significant diplomat feat for China, which has been trying to portray itself as a peacemaker in conflicts around the world. That campaign has shown mixed results so far. A blueprint for bringing peace to Ukraine has made no progress since it was rolled out in February this year, though China facilitated talks in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties.

Bloomberg’s calls to the junta and representatives for two of the groups, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Arakan Army, about the temporary cease-fire agreement weren’t answered.

A representative for the third group, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, said they didn’t have any information to offer about any deal. The person added that fighting occurred as recently as Wednesday in Kutkai, in Shan State, not far from the border.

Myanmar’s junta said earlier this month that China was helping broker discussions with the alliance and that more talks were planned. A meeting happened “with the help of China in order to be able to solve this politically,” Myanmar government spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun said at the time.

The alliance of rebel groups launched an offensive on Oct. 27 and said it seized small towns, including a trade hub on the border. Beijing has repeatedly called for a halt to the fighting.

The conflict highlights the challenges that Myanmar’s junta faces controlling the country nearly three years after a coup.

