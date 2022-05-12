(Bloomberg) -- China’s industrialized southern provinces are racing to restock coal in case demand recovers later this month or supplies are disrupted by the heavy rains sweeping the region.

The economic powerhouse of Guangdong has asked its utilities to add another 5% to inventories this month, according to local media, while neighboring Guizhou has set aside more money for coal purchases. At a meeting of the State Council on Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang announced measures to help bolster nationwide energy supplies after reiterating that Beijing won’t allow provinces to cut off power to factories.

The concern is that parts of China could see a repeat of the energy crisis that struck in the fall. The restocking mandate comes as southern areas brace for what could prove a record-breaking rainy season. The China Meteorological Administration has raised its flood prevention alarm to the second highest level as downpours lash six provinces.

Much of the burden on electricity demand is being met by fuller reservoirs and increased hydro power, which is easing pressure on coal consumption. But prolonged heavy rains also threaten to jam-up the transport networks upon which the flow of coal depend. The industrialized regions of the south are coal-scarce and far from the mines in the interior that are churning out record quantities of China’s mainstay fuel.

Then there’s the risk that coal demand will rebound strongly as industries are freed from the virus curbs that have throttled activity, and provinces ramp-up production to catch-up to their full-year targets.

“The push for replenishment is to make early preparation for any Covid rebound or bad weather that could slow transport,” Feng Huamin, an analyst with the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association, said at a briefing on Wednesday. CCTD expects coal-fired power demand to return to normal levels at the end of this month as new infections fall in Shanghai and elsewhere.

CCTD forecasts that China will produce 4.35 billion tons of coal in 2022, about 7% more than last year. But it still expects miners to fall short of the capacity expansion target of 300 million tons set by the government earlier this year, said Feng.

Events Today

(All times Beijing unless shown otherwise.)

China to release aggregate financing & money supply data for April by May 15

China farm ministry’s monthly crop supply-demand report (CASDE)

USDA’s monthly world crop supply-demand report (WASDE), 12:00 EST

USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 EST

Today’s Chart

The slowdown in China’s growth is sending a deflationary demand shock across the global economy -- a strong counterforce to upward pressures on prices from the supply-chain snarls caused by Covid lockdowns, according to Bloomberg Economics. The impact is most pronounced in commodity markets due to lower demand for energy, industrial metals and agricultural products.

On The Wire

China’s tightening Covid rules and extended lockdowns are making a 2020-style V-shaped economic recovery a dim possibility this time around. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged officials to use fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize employment and the economy as the country reels from virus outbreaks and rising inflationary pressure. Sunac China Holdings, meanwhile, became the country’s latest builder to default.

China’s Hunger for Russia’s Coking Coal Boosts Imports: MySteel

Iron Ore Slips After Shanghai Virus Cases Stymie Demand Optimism

China Lithium Prices, Demand Seen Recovering in 2H: Antaike

China Expected to Cut LPR by Five Basis Points in May: Daily

CPI Likely to Grow Mildly and PPI to Drop This Year: CSJ

Chinese State Refiners to Process Less Oil in May, OilChem Says

China Infrastructure Stocks to Play Cornerstone Growth Role: MS

Titan Wind to See Market Share Gains Despite Covid Impacts: MS

China’s Stainless Steel Output to Rise This Year on New Capacity

The Week Ahead

Friday, May 13

China to set this month’s 1-year MLF rate by May 16

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.