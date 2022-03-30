(Bloomberg) -- China’s trial of an Australian television anchor on spy charges carrying a possible life in jail sentence is set to begin Thursday, straining already tense ties between Beijing and Canberra.

Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian who most recently worked for state broadcaster CGTN, was set to go on trial Thursday, according to the Australian Foreign Ministry. The one-time CNBC correspondent was due to appear at Beijing No. 2 People’s Intermediate Court at 9 a.m., the ABC has reported separately.

While Australian diplomats visited Cheng most recently on Mar. 21, they weren’t expected to be able to attend the trial. Cheng has been in detention since August 2020 and was formally arrested in February 2021. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said authorities determined that she supplied “state secrets overseas,” without elaborating.

Cheng was detained after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government called for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus, a move China saw as backing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to blame it for the pandemic. That sparked fears that Beijing had targeted the mother-of-two to exert pressure on Canberra, which China is still embroiled with in a tit-for-tat goods tariff war.

Representatives from Australian and U.S. media groups reiterated their calls for Cheng’s release Wednesday. “We have urged the Chinese government to show compassion by allowing her to return to Australia and we condemn her arbitrary detention and the secretive trial process she has endured,” said Karen Percy, of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance of Australia.

Cheng is among several foreign nationals from countries with fraught political ties with Beijing who have been detained on spy charges in recent years. Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Hengjun was tried last May on espionage charges, with diplomats barred from the court because the case involved state secrets. A verdict in that case still hasn’t been announced.

The one-day trials of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were also held in private last year for the same reason. The pair were released after Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou reached a deal to end U.S. extradition proceedings against her in Canada.

Cheng had hosted CGTN business shows since 2012 and was well known among Beijing’s small circle of diplomats and journalists. She had previously served as China correspondent for CNBC, after graduating from the University of Queensland with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and serving as an accountant at Cadbury Schweppes, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement Saturday that Canberra had raised serious concerns about Cheng’s welfare and conditions of detention “regularly” with China. “We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms,” Payne said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing Monday that Cheng’s rights would be protected and otherwise referred reporters to the agency’s past statements on the case.

Haze Fan, a member of Bloomberg News’s Beijing bureau, was detained by the Beijing National Security Bureau in December 2020, with authorities saying at the time that she was suspected of national security law violations. She has not been seen since then.

