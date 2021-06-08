(Bloomberg) -- China has put a senior executive of China Great Wall Asset Management Co. under official investigation on suspicion of corruption, the latest scandal hitting the country’s distressed-asset management industry.

Hu Xiaogang, a vice president at Beijing-based Great Wall, is being probed on suspicion of “severe disciplinary and law violation,” according to a statement by the Sichuan branch of the Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

China Great Wall is among the country’s four major state-run distressed-loan managers that also include China Huarong Asset Management Co., China Cinda Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co. The investigations comes amid increasing concerns among investors over the financial health of Huarong, whose former chairman Lai Xiaomin was executed in January for crimes including bribery, and its peers.

Huarong has continued to repay its bonds and said it has seen no change in support from China’s government. But its offshore and onshore bonds have come under pressure in a selloff that has spread to peers amid questions about government support for the industry. None of the four bad-loan managers has tapped the offshore bond market since Huarong shocked investors by failing to publish its financial results at the end of March.

The bad-loan managers have combined liabilities of about 4.5 trillion yuan ($703 billion), including $49 billion of outstanding dollar bonds, according to their latest financial statements and data compiled by Bloomberg. The firms need to refinance or repay $4.9 billion of maturing dollar notes through year-end.

Hu is the most senior executive of China’s bad-debt industry to be probed after the downfall of Lai. The statement on Hu, posted by the branch of the CCDI on its website, also identified him as member of Great Wall’s Communist Party committee and former vice president of China Orient Asset Management Co. Great Wall’s website does not show him as a member of the firm’s leadership.

