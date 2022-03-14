(Bloomberg) -- Economists have brought forward their calls for another interest rate cut in China after credit growth worsened and the biggest Covid outbreak since Wuhan darkens the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy.

Nine of the 17 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the People’s Bank of China to lower the interest rate on one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% on Tuesday. One of them forecast a 5-point reduction to 2.8%, while the rest see no change.

Weaker-than-expected credit data late last week pointed to a slump in business sentiment, while China moved on Sunday to lock down the southern city of Shenzhen, home to major technology companies and one of the nation’s busiest ports. That’s on top of rising geopolitical tensions, heightened market volatility and a spike in oil prices.

China Securities Journal said in a front-page report Monday that the PBOC may lower interest rates to stabilize growth.

“Worsening Covid may push Beijing to step up easing measures,” Nomura Holdings Inc’s Lu Ting and colleagues wrote in a note. The likelihood of the PBOC cutting rates on Tuesday is “reasonably high,” and further policy action may follow after that, they said.

The government has set an ambitious growth target of around 5.5% for the year, despite pressures from a property downturn, weak consumer sentiment and increasing global uncertainties. It’s a goal that political leaders say won’t be easy to meet and would need supportive economic policies.

Activity data for January and February, due to be released Tuesday, will be closely studied for signs of weakness. The figures are usually distorted by the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, and a high base of comparison from last year will make it difficult to interpret. However, economists expect growth in the world’s second-largest economy to remain subdued in the first quarter.

A rate cut from the PBOC would be the second this year, widening the policy divergence between China and other major central banks that are due to announce rate decisions this week. The Federal Reserve’s expected quarter-point increase in the benchmark rate Wednesday would be its first since 2018, as it seeks to balance the hottest inflation in four decades and uncertainty tied to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Here’s a closer look at what’s expected Tuesday from the central bank and economic data.

Policy Rate

The one-year medium term facility rate -- which is the basis for the loan prime rate, the de-facto benchmark lending rate -- was cut by 10 basis points to 2.85% in January. Another key short-term policy interest rate, the seven-day reverse repurchase rate, was also lowered by the same magnitude at the time.

A marked slowdown in credit expansion, including the first shrinkage in household long-term loans that include mortgages, prompted economists to call for speedier rate cuts.

The PBOC has a limited window in which to ease policy, many argue, given the Fed’s liftoff on rate hikes later this week and rising inflation pressure as commodity prices surge.

Consumer Spending

Consumer sentiment was likely soft in the first two months of the year, largely due to several regional outbreaks around the holiday, which curbed travel and retail spending over the period, according to initial data.

Retail sales was the weakest link in the economy in December, and if it stayed weak for another two months, it would be “a warning signal to the whole economy,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV.

The official figures will likely show retail sales rose 3% in January-February from a year ago, up from 1.7% in December.

A surge in virus cases over the past week, mainly of the highly infectious omicron variant, means controls may be tightened, reducing consumers’ activity further.

“Any substantial relaxation of Covid policies are unlikely in the short term, which may still weigh on the sustainability of the recovery, especially in the consumer and services sectors,” warned Liu Peiqian, China economist at NatWest Group Plc.

Investment Growth

Growth in fixed asset investment is another key indicator to track the pace of the economy’s recovery. Economists expect the data to be a mixed bag, with persistent weakness in property investment, continued strength in manufacturing and a possible pickup in infrastructure.

“For infrastructure investment, both the front-loading of special local government bond issuance as well as more policy leeway to allow local governments to more effectively distribute funds to infrastructure projects should lend some support here,” said Qu Hongbin, chief China economist, HSBC Holdings Plc.

Investments probably increased 5% during the two-month period, keeping pace with last year’s growth of 4.9%. Property investment, however, likely contracted 7% on slow home sales and financing stress.

Industrial Output

Manufacturing activity may have held up in the first two months of the year, as suggested by the latest purchasing managers’ surveys. Strong global demand for exports has underpinned production, although there are signs of that growth moderating recently. Output may have also been affected by disruptions from the holidays, virus outbreaks and the Winter Olympics.

Economists expect industrial production likely expanded 4% in January-February from a year earlier after expanding 4.3% in December.

