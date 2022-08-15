(Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise interest-rate cut is heralding a fresh round of gains for the nation’s sovereign bonds.

The benchmark 10-year China bond yield slid as much as six basis points to 2.67%, the lowest since May 2020, after the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly reduced a key policy rate. However, the rally is far from over, according to Standard Chartered Bank Plc and Maybank Securities Pte.

The gains may help China’s sovereign bond yield break out of a 15 basis point trading range over the past six months. Demand for the haven asset on the back of slowing domestic growth has been tempered by rising yields in developed markets fueled by aggressive rate hikes. Overseas investors have sold the notes in recent months as US Treasury yields climbed.

The 10-year government bond yield may test 2.60% to 2.65% as the central bank’s operation “is likely a policy shift, highlighting possibly a more dovish PBOC ahead,” said Becky Liu, Head of China Macro Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong. Lowering rates to stimulate demand is a better solution for China than injecting additional liquidity when growth remains far from trend, she added.

The PBOC lowered the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility by 10 basis points to 2.75%, defying expectations from all 20 economists polled by Bloomberg that had forecast that the rate would be left unchanged. It also withdrew liquidity from the banking system by only partially rolling over loans maturing this week.

“While the 10 basis point cut to the seven-day reverse repo rates may not open up significant room for the repo fixings to go lower, the dovish signaling effect is expected to cap yields increase or push yields lower,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Securities.

The partial rollover combined with the rate cut shows the central bank’s desire to remain accommodative while signaling concerns about rising leverage in the bond market due to excessive liquidity. July credit data showed new loans and corporate bond issuance weakened. Industrial production and retail sales last month also came in below forecasts while a surveyed jobless rate fell.

“The unexpected rate cut reflects to some extent that policy makers may see further downside risk to the growth outlook,” said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at Overseas Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore, “This together with the weekend releases of the aggregate financing data which suggest weak credit demand, shall see China government bonds supported.”

