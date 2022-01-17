(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

China’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years, bolstering an economy that’s losing momentum in the face of repeated virus outbreaks

Bloomberg Economics said the slowdown in China’s growth wasn’t as sharp as expected, but it still revealed an economy in distress and in need of support

British factories are agreeing to larger-than-usual pay settlements in an effort to retain workers against a backdrop of mounting skills shortages

Asking prices for U.K. homes rose at the fastest annual rate in almost six years as the number of available properties dropped to a record low

Europe is gripped by one of the worst energy crunches in history, forcing politicians to step in as soaring prices threaten to leave millions of households unable to pay their bills

Emerging-market central banks were the first in the world to raise interest rates from pandemic lows last year, a proactive tightening that’s paying off big time in boosting returns from local bonds

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda starts his last full year leading the Bank of Japan amid hints of public discontent over rising prices

India’s richest have more than doubled their fortunes during the Covid-19 crisis and the government should revisit its policies to redistribute wealth, according to the annual global Oxfam Davos report

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

