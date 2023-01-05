(Bloomberg) -- China’s short-term funding costs for banks slumped at the start of the year amid hopes the central bank would keep cash conditions loose to support the economy as it emerges from Beijing’s strict Covid curbs.

The benchmark seven-day repo rate fell to 1.36% this week, the lowest since September. Analysts see short-end rates staying anchored even if the demand for cash increases during Lunar New Year holidays toward month-end. That’s because they expect the People’s Bank of China to cut the reserve requirement ratio or even rates for banks as part of its plan to keep monetary policy targeted and “forceful” this year.

The deluge of policy support measures, including those for the nation’s beleaguered property sector, have boosted the yuan and stocks this week. And while reopening bets pushed up yields toward the end of 2022, China’s rates markets have stayed calm recently, with the benchmark 10-year yield near the lowest in six weeks mainly because of PBOC easing hopes.

“We expect China rates to stay range-bound in the first quarter before rising gradually toward end-2023,” Standard Chartered Bank strategists led by Becky Liu wrote in a note. While China’s 2023 GDP growth could accelerate to over 5%, domestic and external demand will remain weak in the current quarter, they said, adding that PBOC may cut the medium term lending facility rate by 25 basis points or reduce RRR in the first half of the year.

The PBOC net injected 1.68 trillion yuan of cash via open market operations in the last two weeks of December, the most during this period since 2016 when it started the conducting this operation daily. It also injected cash via medium-term loans and RRR cut last month. Interbank rates remained subdued even after the PBOC drained 1.6 trillion yuan via OMO this week, the most on record, indicating the extent of surplus cash.

Cash Deluge

Another bout of liquidity injection is likely coming ahead of the Lunar New Year in the form of a full rollover of the 700 billion yuan MLF due this month or even a combination of a partial rollover and RRR cut, according to Frances Cheung, strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Group Corp. PBOC’s mention of more measures to lower financing costs at its annual work conference also raises expectations on more interest rate and RRR cuts, she said.

Ming Ming, chief economist at Citic Securities expects the PBOC to possibly resume 14-day reverse repo two weeks before the holidays this month.

Yuan and China stocks rallied after the nation’s central bank and banking regulator said Thursday that they will allow lower mortgage rates for first-home buyers if newly constructed house prices drop for three consecutive months, the central bank and banking regulator said Thursday. The nation is also said to be planning to relax restrictions on developer borrowing, dialing back the stringent “three red lines” policy.

However, traders are still watching if those moves would home sales imminently and squeeze cash from the banking system. “Lower mortgage rates failed to reverse the downtrend in property sales and subdued credit demand due to the Covid impact and the resulting pessimistic expectations in 2022,” Hao Zhou, economist at Guotai Junan International wrote in a note.

