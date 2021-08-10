(Bloomberg) -- China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and demanded that the Baltic nation remove its top diplomat in Beijing, over a dispute on setting up a Taiwan representative office.

The decision was made because the Lithuanian government allowed “Taiwan authorities to open a ‘representative office’ under the name of ‘Taiwan,’” which “severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

China sees the democratically ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory and hasn’t ruled out the use of force in the pursuit of unification. Last month, President Xi Jinping called his country’s quest to gain control of Taiwan a “historic mission” in a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Beijing has for decades required states to renounce formal ties with Taipei as a condition of establishing relations, leaving Taiwan with only 15 diplomatic partners. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the decision to allow the Taiwan representative office violated its agreement with Lithuania.

Earlier this year, Lithuania also pulled out of the 17+1 cooperation mechanism, which was set up by China to promote trade and dialogue between China and central and eastern European countries.

