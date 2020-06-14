56m ago
China Recovery, Asia Electronics Strength, BOJ to Hold: Eco Day
- China’s activity data are likely to show the recovery extending into May. Industrial production growth will probably accelerate. But the recovery in consumption might undershoot, says Chang Shu
- Global trade data in the Covid-19 era has been generally abysmal, but look a little closer and the electronics sector that fires Asia’s trade engines could be headed for a pretty good year
- The Bank of Japan is expected to leave its main policy levers untouched Tuesday as it assesses a raft of measures already taken to support the pandemic-hit economy
- Beijing shuttered the city’s largest fruit and vegetable supply center and locked down nearby housing districts as dozens of people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising fears of a resurgence
- The U.S. economy is recovering from the “act of nature” that coronavirus created, said White House economic director Larry Kudlow, rejecting a more cautious view of the outlook given last week by Fed chief Jerome Powell. Meantime, Fed Dallas chief Robert Kaplan says the jobless rate will remain elevated through year’s end
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Monday announce A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) in new infrastructure funding as his government seeks to kickstart an economy
- One Hong Kong businessman moved $10 million to Singapore and plans to transfer more. Another is eyeing London property. Well-to-do families across the city are opening offshore bank accounts and applying for alternative passports
