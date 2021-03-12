(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese economy appears to have stayed on its recovery track after some softening at the beginning of the year. That’s according to the latest daily indicators from Bloomberg Economics based on alternative data, which saw some softening in January but have stagged a noticeable recovery since the end of China’s Lunar New Year holiday. “Combined with a crater left in early 2020 by the coronavirus shock, this momentum should make for some sizzling year-on-year growth readings”, according to BE Economists Chang Shu and David Qu. Data including industrial production and retail sales for the January-February period will be released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

