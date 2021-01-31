(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

China’s efforts to control the recent resurgence of Covid-19 are undercutting a recovery. Chang Shu echoes that view, noting PMI readings show the expansion lost speed more abruptly than expected

Australia only recently started its QE program, yet the key question already confronting the central bank is when and how to taper

President Joe Biden is about to get the first full look at the U.S. labor market he inherited

Vietnam’s Communist Party re-elected Nguyen Phu Trong to a rare third term, signaling no major shift in the nation’s economic program

India’s annual budget on Monday will be Narendra Modi’s chance to spur demand and investments in a badly battered economy

The U.K. will formally request to join an 11-member transpacific trading bloc, with negotiations expected to start later this year

Ten Republican senators proposed an alternative plan for Covid-19 stimulus. President Joe Biden faces an economic dilemma: keep his promise to deliver $2,000 payments, or target funds to the jobless and low-income earners

Germany’s economy minister says tax increases are the wrong way to pay for the Covid crisis and proposed selling state assets instead

The UAE plans to offer citizenship to some foreigners, the first Gulf Arab nation to try to give expatriates a bigger stake in the economy

Much has been made about the meanings of GameStop: How it reflects the profound inequalities festering in American society, a clarion call against Wall Street or an online populist movement

(An earlier version of Eco Day was corrected to fix a typographical error in the headline.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.