(Bloomberg) -- China refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine, instead urging restraint by “all parties” and repeating criticism that the U.S. was to blame for “hyping” the prospect of war in Eastern Europe in recent days.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying repeatedly sidestepped questions during a tense news briefing Thursday about whether Beijing considered Moscow’s military incursion into Ukrainian territory an invasion. Hua said that China “didn’t wish to see what happened in Ukraine,” adding that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be protected.

“The parties directly concerned should exercise restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control,” Hua said.

At the same time, she reiterated the need to address President Vladimir Putin’s “legitimate security concerns,” citing American arms sales to Kyiv. She highlighted Moscow’s assurances that cities wouldn’t be targeted, while saying that Russia was independent and could set strategy based on its own interests.

Putin’s attack has left Chinese President Xi Jinping with a difficult balancing act: Maintaining a united front with Moscow against the U.S. while trying to avoid direct association with Putin’s destabilizing actions. Earlier this month, the Chinese leader backed Russia’s demand for binding security guarantees from the U.S. and NATO in the standoff over Ukraine -- providing vital support for Putin as he confronted the West.

China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, was the only speaker at an emergency Security Council meeting late Wednesday who didn’t criticize Russia’s actions. “The door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue is not fully shut,” Zhang said, even as Russian forces began their assault.

Hua’s remarks were largely in line with her statements the previous day, in which she described the U.S. as the “culprit” behind the Ukraine tensions and criticized Western sanctions against Russia as “irresponsible and immoral.” On Wednesday, she asked whether the U.S. had “ever thought about the consequences of cornering a major power.”

At one point Thursday, Hua admonished a reporter for “aggressive” questions about China’s position, asking whether the country was an concerned party in the issue.

