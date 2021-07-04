(Bloomberg) -- China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi Chuxing from their list of offerings, citing serious violations on the ride-hailing company’s collection and usage of personal information.

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced the move on Sunday, just two days after it said it was starting a cybersecurity review of the company. Last week, Didi Chuxing pulled off one of the biggest U.S. stock market debuts of the past decade.

