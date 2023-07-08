(Bloomberg) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to reform the mutual fund industry’s fee mechanisms, and push fund firms and other institutions in the industry to “reasonably” lower fees, the regulator said in a statement Saturday on its website.

The regulator will “optimize” mutual funds’ fee models and “steadily lower” the industry’s overall fee level to ensure its development is more in line with investors’ interests, according to the statement, which didn’t provide details

The reform plan was formulated based on the industry’s conditions and investor needs, the regulator said in comments on some fund firms’ announcements today to cut management and custodian fees

Note: Some Mutual Funds in China May Lower Management Fee: Cailian

