(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator and exchanges are nearly doubling the number of stocks eligible for short selling and margin financing, and scrapped a previous automatic margin call threshold.

China’s stock market has been volatile in recent weeks amid rising trade tensions with the U.S. The latest move could boost equities

Supply side reform has been a policy mantra this year, with regulators making it clear that means more companies seeking financing from the capital markets

Loan financing was seen as one of the factors that exacerbated the country’s 2015 $5 trillion market crash

Draft rules were announced in January

More planned moves to open up China’s capital markets

