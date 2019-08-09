21h ago
China Regulator Relaxes Rules on Short Selling, Margin Financing
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator and exchanges are nearly doubling the number of stocks eligible for short selling and margin financing, and scrapped a previous automatic margin call threshold.
Key Insights
- China’s stock market has been volatile in recent weeks amid rising trade tensions with the U.S. The latest move could boost equities
- Supply side reform has been a policy mantra this year, with regulators making it clear that means more companies seeking financing from the capital markets
- Loan financing was seen as one of the factors that exacerbated the country’s 2015 $5 trillion market crash
- Draft rules were announced in January
- More planned moves to open up China’s capital markets
