(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities watchdog said it’s not conducting a review and research work on an Ant Group Co. initial public offering.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a statement on Thursday in response to a Bloomberg report that regulators are holding early stage discussions on a revival of the fintech company’s listing. The CSRC added that it supports platform companies that meet qualifications to list in mainland China and overseas.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Chinese financial regulators have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant’s listing, citing people familiar with the matter.

The CSRC has established a team to reassess the fintech giant’s share sale plans, said one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing private information. Authorities are also nearing the final stages of issuing Ant a long-awaited license that would clear the path for an IPO and make the company regulated more like a bank, the people said.

China’s securities regulator is initially looking at Ant’s plans for a Shanghai listing, one of the people familiar said. The company eventually expects to conduct a dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, another person said.

