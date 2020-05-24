(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. bill tightening scrutiny on foreign companies listed there is targeting China and is not based on regulatory considerations, China’s securities regulator said in a statement.

The bill, which if passed could result in the delisting of some foreign-owned companies, will hurt the interests of both countries, China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement. The proposed legislation would not only prevent foreign companies from listing in the U.S. but also weaken global investors’ confidence in U.S. capital market, it said.

China opposes the U.S. action politicizing securities regulation, the commission said.

