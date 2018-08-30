(Bloomberg) -- China’s regulators said they plan to limit the number of new online games and the total number of games, while taking steps to restrict the amount of time minors spend playing them.

The country’s Ministry of Education said the move is part of measures aimed at preventing and controlling myopia in children and teenagers, according to a statement posted on its website. The regulator for press and publications will exert controls over the number of games, it said.

The move comes amid questions over China’s plans for regulating the games industry. The government has frozen approvals of game licenses during a restructuring of department responsibilities, Bloomberg News reported this month. The halt has hurt the financial results of games companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tencent’s ADRs fell 7 percent in U.S. trading after the Education Ministry’s statement. The company’s shares have fallen 17 percent in Hong Kong this year amid concerns about restrictions on games.

