(Bloomberg) -- China’s markets regulators plan to meet with investors in Europe this week, according to people familiar with the matter, part of a broader move by authorities to shore up interest in the world’s second-largest stock market.

Fang Xinghai, a vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, will speak with investors in Paris on Wednesday and London on Thursday, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private arrangements.

Senior officials from the People’s Bank of China, National Financial Regulatory Administration and State Administration of Foreign Exchange will deliver keynote speeches, according to an agenda of meetings seen by Bloomberg. Executives from 15 Chinese-listed companies, including China United Network Communications Ltd., CMOC Group Ltd. and Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. will also join.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, the hosts of the roadshows, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Global investors have been returning to Chinese stocks of late after three years of losses. The MSCI China Index has risen 32% from a January low as Beijing stepped up support for markets. The onshore CSI 300 Index has gained 16% since a nadir in February.

China on Friday unveiled its most forceful attempt yet to shore up its struggling property market, relaxing mortgage rules and urging local governments to buy unsold homes as authorities become increasingly concerned about the sector’s drag on economic growth.

Investors have rapidly pared their underweight positions on Chinese stocks since March, according to a Bank of America Corp. monthly survey of global money managers. The northbound stock connect program, which funnels funds from Hong Kong to the mainland, saw almost 89 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) flow in from February to April.

China’s securities regulators had convened meetings with global asset managers last year when the stock market suffered from a record stretch of outflows by foreign funds. In August, CSRC’s Fang hosted a meeting in Hong Kong with firms including Fidelity International Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bloomberg reported at the time.

