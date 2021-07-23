(Bloomberg) -- If American investors harbored any doubts about whether the rout in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks could get any worse, Friday’s selloff should put them to rest.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plunged 10%, heading toward the steepest drop since 2008, after officials in Beijing were said to consider forcing companies that offer school tutoring to go non-profit. That puts the gauge -- which tracks some of China’s biggest firms that are listed in the U.S. -- on pace for a fourth straight weekly decline, its longest losing streak since May 2019.

“People have to take into account the regulatory risk that comes with investing in these stocks,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment office at Purpose Investments. “As much as there’s a ton of upside, there’s also a lot of risk.”

Regulators in China have been ramping up scrutiny of education companies for months -- which could upend the country’s $100 billion industry -- as part of a broader push to rein in the country’s technology giants. Even before Friday’s plunge, shares of private education firms like TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu Inc. had been under pressure, declining by an average of 73% since the beginning of March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

If the policies for education companies do materialize, they will “effectively make the sector un-investable,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst DS Kim. “We think it’s best to avoid the sector until clarity emerges,” he said.

All three stocks plunged by more than 50% on Friday, the biggest drop on record for each. TAL and New Oriental have said they are aware of media reports about reforms to Chinese after-school tutoring services and that neither company received any official notice of regulations. Hong Kong-listed Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd also said it hasn’t had any official notification of new orders.

The latest crackdown comes after officials were said to be considering unprecedented penalties for Didi Global Inc. The ride-hailing giant has become the poster-child for Chinese regulatory oversight, seeing its stock price drop to roughly half the high hit in July soon after its closely watched initial public offering.

In total, more than $670 billion of market value has been erased from the 98 stocks that make up the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index since the gauge hit a record high in February.

Heavy-weight technology titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has seen its market capitalization shrink by nearly one-quarter. Meanwhile, fellow tech giants JD.com Inc. has lost about 30%, with Pinduoduo Inc. and Baidu Inc. are both down about 50%.

While the looming threat of further crackdowns out of China or even forced de-listings by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has clearly spooked investors, it’s also created an opening for investors, according to Loop Capital Markets.

“We think this period of uncertainty will prove to be a buying opportunity for the sector overall,” analyst Rob Sanderson wrote in a note on Thursday.

