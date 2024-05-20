(Bloomberg) -- China’s Ambassador to New Zealand has reiterated a veiled warning that joining the Aukus security pact could undermine the South Pacific nation’s broader interests.

New Zealand has agreed to officially explore the potential benefits of joining pillar two of Aukus, which relates to cooperation in strategically sensitive areas including quantum computing and artificial intelligence. China has previously rebuked Wellington for considering Aukus membership.

“At the end of the day, it will be a call for New Zealand to make,” Wang Xiaolong said in notes for a speech to a business summit in Auckland on Monday. “We hope and trust that New Zealand will eventually make its decision taking fully into account its own long-term fundamental interests as well as the imperative to promote the healthy and stable development of our bilateral relations and to preserve the hard-won peace in the region and the world.”

New Zealand’s new center-right government, which took office late last year, is seeking to deepen its ties with like-minded western nations including the US amid concerns about Beijing’s growing ambitions in the Pacific. In doing so it runs the risk of antagonizing China, its biggest trading partner.

Pillar one of Aukus created a security pact between Australia, the US and UK that will result in Canberra fielding a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. New Zealand has a nuclear-free policy and is only interested in pillar two of the pact.

“China does have serious concerns on Aukus, as it has serious implications for the international nuclear nonproliferation regime and efforts to keep the region nuclear-free,” Wang said. “It also threatens to start a regional arms race and lead to escalating tensions.”

The sole purpose of pillar two is to serve and support nuclear-related military cooperation under the first pillar, rather than being an innocent platform for technology sharing, he said.

