(Bloomberg) -- China made its most dramatic intervention in the oil market ever, publicly confirming that it released crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.

The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing.

In a late announcement on Thursday, Beijing said it had tapped its giant oil reserves to “to ease the pressure of rising raw material prices.” The Chinese government didn’t offer further details, but people familiar with the matter said the statement referred to millions of barrels the government offered in mid-July.

China is the world’s largest oil importer and over the past decade has built a huge reserve of crude. They differ from strategic reserves held in the U.S. and Europe, which are mostly only tapped during supply outages and wars. They demonstrate that Beijing is now willing to use its reserve to try to influence the market.

Beijing said the release was part of what it called a “rotation” of its reserves, implying that the government is planning to re-fill at a later stage the barrels it has now released.

Brent crude fell as much as 56 cents a barrel to $72.04 in London, erasing earlier gains. West Texas Intermediate had a similar reversal.

(Updates with context throughout.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.