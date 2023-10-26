(Bloomberg) -- The US and China each released video footage that accused the other of provocative or unprofessional actions by military craft in and around the South China Sea, escalating the rhetoric by both countries in the disputed body of water.

The Chinese clip said that on Aug. 19, the USS Ralph Johnson “conducted close-in harassment” against a Chinese navy task group doing routine training in the South China Sea. It accused the American guided-missile destroyer of “several provocative actions such as making a sharp turn and sudden acceleration or deceleration,” and coming within 670 meters, or roughly 730 yards.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a regular press briefing Thursday the video “shows that the US side is the real provoker, risk-taker and disrupter.” The US warship’s actions “endanger China’s national security,” Wu said, adding his nation would “take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty.”

The US Pacific Fleet said in a statement the claims were “inaccurate,” adding those videos were just segments from a 90-minute interaction.

“Importantly, this interaction occurred beyond the territorial water of any nation where international law preserves high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight,” the statement said. “While protecting high seas freedoms of navigation for all nations, USS Ralph Johnson operated in a lawful, safe, and resolute manner.”

Hours after China’s accusation, the US Indo-Pacific Command released video footage that it said showed a Chinese J-11 fighter executing an “unsafe intercept” of a US Air Force B-52 bomber, which was “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace.” It said the Oct. 24 intercept was done at night and put both craft in danger.

The 38-second clip shows the Chinese plane approaching the B-52 from behind and fly past it from a close distance before veering away.

The US has been increasingly open about posting such footage, though it’s rare for the Chinese military to release video of encounters with the US military. The Chinese move comes after the Pentagon said last week that China’s warplanes have sharply increased “coercive and risky” behavior in the South China Sea.

See: US Releases Images of Tense Encounters With Chinese Fighters

The dueling descriptions of the separate events occurred as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a visit to Washington. He was meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to discuss easing of tensions and preparing for a possible formal meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco next month. Wang was expected to meet National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and greet Biden as well.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea as its own, and bristles at military activity conducted by the US and its partners in the region. Earlier this month, a Canadian general criticized the Chinese air force over an episode off the coast of the Asian nation that apparently saw a fighter cut off a patrol plane and drop flares in its path.

By releasing the video of the warship encounters, China appears to be trying to show it’s behaving responsibly in the region, with Beijing trying to portray the US as the troublemaker. The video also said the US maneuvers violated agreements between the two nations on the behavior of ship captains at sea.

Washington insists its military activities were conducted in international airspace and waters, and in conjunction with international norms.

The US military also recently published images and videos highlighting the behavior of Chinese fighter pilots toward their American counterparts in international airspace. The incidents above the East and South China Seas show People’s Liberation Army pilots coming within some 20 feet of US aircraft, in some instances cutting in front of them.

Also: Biden to Meet With China’s Foreign Minister Friday in Washington

The Philippines has also been stepping up efforts to show what it said were “aggressive” acts by Chinese ships in the South China Sea. It has released several videos and images of at least eight incidents involving Chinese vessels so far this year, often via social media.

On Wednesday, Biden warned China that the US would be forced to intervene if Beijing attacked Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. A China Coast Guard vessel collided with a Philippines-contracted resupply boat on Sunday, and a Chinese maritime militia boat ran into a Philippine coast guard ship hours later.

--With assistance from Jing Li and Jon Herskovitz.

(Update with the US Pacific Fleet response from paragraph four.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.