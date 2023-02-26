(Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. Chairman Bao Fan is assisting Chinese investigators, the company said in a stock exchange filing Sunday, after the banker disappeared earlier this month.

“The company has been trying to locate Mr Bao and ascertain his status,” it said. “The board has become aware that Mr. Bao is currently cooperating in an investigation being carried out by certain authorities in the People’s Republic of China.”

Star Banker’s Disappearance Surprises Even China’s State Lenders

The company said its business and operations are continuing normally and that it will “cooperate and assist with any lawful request” from the relevant Chinese authorities, if and when made.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.