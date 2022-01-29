2h ago
China Reports 16 New Covid Cases Among Olympic Athletes, Teams
(Bloomberg) -- China reported 34 Covid infections among incoming air travelers involved in the Winter Olympics and in its “closed-loop” system, including 16 athletes or team officials, Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympics says in a Sunday statement.
- 23 were Covid infections among incoming air travelers; 13 among them were from a category of athletes or team officials; another 10 infections were from a category of “stakeholders”
- 11 infections were in the closed-loop system, with 3 from the category of athletes or team officials and the remainder from the “stakeholders” group
- Combined Covid infections among people involved with the Winter Olympics rise to 211 since Jan. 4, according to Bloomberg calculation based on official data
- NOTE: Stakeholders include broadcasting staffers, members of international federations, marketing partners’ personnel, Olympic and Paralympic family members and media and workforce staff members
