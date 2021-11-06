(Bloomberg) -- China reported 50 new local Covid-19 infections on Saturday, as authorities said stringent curbs will remain to disrupt the virus’s domestic transmission.

Hebei province, which is close proximity to Beijing, reported 21 new cases, the National Health Commission said on its website. Chinese authorities are ring-fencing the capital city against the escalating pandemic outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The outbreak, fueled by the highly-infectious delta variant, has reached 20 out of 31 mainland provinces, the broadest spread in China since the virus emerged in Wuhan.

China is the only country still tethered to the so-called Covid-Zero strategy, as other nations from Australia to Singapore pivot from trying to eliminate the virus to learning to treat it as endemic.

China Says It Will Continue Covid Curbs Amid Overseas Outbreaks

