(Bloomberg) -- China had 5,870 severe Covid-19 infections as of Friday, up 854 from a day earlier, according to data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three new deaths were reported, with two in Hubei province and one in Chongqing municipality

NOTE: China will ultimately report Covid case numbers on a monthly basis, an official at China CDC told People’s Daily in an interview, without disclosing when it will switch to monthly reporting

NOTE: China will subsidize 60% of Covid medical payments from the fiscal budget until March 31 and it will cover more medicines for pandemic treatment, according to an interim policy released by the National Healthcare Security Administration on Saturday

