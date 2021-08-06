(Bloomberg) -- China reported 95 new local coronavirus cases on Friday, 20 of which were asymptomatic, according to a statement from the National Health Commission.

The symptomatic cases include 53 in Jiangsu province, where the current delta-variant outbreak started, nine in Hubei, nine in Hunan and four in Henan province. While no new deaths were reported from the pandemic, the number of infected people in critical condition rose to 39 from 34 on Thursday.

China also reported 44 new imported cases on Friday, 12 of which were asymptomatic.

The number of infections caused by the highly-contagious delta variant is rising rapidly and seeding clusters around China despite well-honed systems of mass testing and stringent quarantines. Local authorities have responded with renewed restrictions on traveling, shutdowns of indoor facilities and suspension of large-scale gatherings.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.