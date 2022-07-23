(Bloomberg) -- China’s daily Covid infections fell as an outbreak in the northwestern province of Gansu showed signs of slowing following a lockdown of its capital city.

The number of local infections totaled 722 for Friday, including 594 asymptomatic cases, according to the National Health Commission. That’s lower than the 880 local Covid cases reported on Thursday, infections have been hovering near a two-month high.

About half of the cases on Friday came from the inland Gansu province, where capital La

nzhou went into lockdown days ago. New infections in Gansu fell by almost 200 from the day before.

Covid lockdowns have derailed China’s economy with first-half growth barely staying positive. The summer tourism season has also been affected as local governments stick to President Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero policy.

