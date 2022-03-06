(Bloomberg) -- China reported its highest daily tally of coronavirus infections since the Wuhan outbreak at the start of the pandemic, as the highly transmissible omicron variant sparks multiple clusters across the country.

The nation announced 214 domestic confirmed cases -- defined as people who are symptomatic -- and 312 asymptomatic infections on Monday. The 526 total for a single day is a level that hasn’t been seen in two years and poses a significant challenge to the country’s steadfast adherence to a Covid Zero strategy.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.