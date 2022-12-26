(Bloomberg) --

China reported 158 new local transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest daily number of infections since last January, as an outbreak in Shaanxi province presents one of the government’s biggest challenges yet to its Zero Covid policy.

Among the cases reported Sunday by the National Health Commission, 157 were found in the northwestern Shaanxi province, and one person without symptoms was found in Guangxi province. The latest number of new daily local infections is close to the peak level from the wave in late January.

Xi’an, the capital city of Shaanxi province known for its terracotta warriors, has become the latest hotspot in China, which has made eradicating the virus central to its Covid approach. China recently punished local officials in the city for failing to curb an outbreak that led to the biggest lockdown since Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan and continues to spread after more than two weeks.

The world’s second-largest economy remains mired in a protracted battle against the coronavirus as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February. While most of the world is now focused on the potential damage from the novel omicron variant, China remains dedicated to the increasingly difficult task of containing the virus and restoring its Covid Zero status -- using stringent curbs, mass testing, quarantines and targeted lockdowns.

China has been constantly battling outbreaks since mid-October, the last time it reported no domestic infections.

