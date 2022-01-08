(Bloomberg) -- China reported its first community-spread omicron cases on Sunday, with two people confirmed with the coronavirus variant in the northern city of Tianjin, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday .

The cases in the port city were confirmed as being omicron by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, after its local branch completed the genome sequencing, CCTV reported.

The two new cases were found to be from the same transmission chain but officials have yet to establish if the strain is the same as imported omicron cases reported earlier in the city, according to the report.

Tianjin first reported the two cases late Saturday. Neither of the people, one of whom is a child, have traveled outside of the city in the past 14 days.

The city announced that it will start mass testing from 7 a.m. Sunday, in order to “effectively prevent the further spread of the omicron variant,” state news agency Xinhua reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.